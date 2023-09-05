Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $315,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 439,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,746. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

