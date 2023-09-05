Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 161,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,811. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

