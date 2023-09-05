Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Invests $237,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $5.33 on Tuesday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 365,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,406. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

