284 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 132,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,960. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

