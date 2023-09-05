1,900 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNI traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.69. The company had a trading volume of 242,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.27. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.