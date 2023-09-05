Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,009 shares of company stock worth $11,288,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.05. 919,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

