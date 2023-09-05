Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $310,000 Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 289,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLTX shares. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 173,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.46. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

