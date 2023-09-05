Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388.

