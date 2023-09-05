Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 79,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.15 million, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

