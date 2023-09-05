Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Trading Up 2.2 %
AMC Networks stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 79,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.15 million, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Networks
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.