Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 982.4% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,910,000 shares of company stock worth $24,777,500 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 3,555,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,461,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

