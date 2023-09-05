Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,339 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. 9,090,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,038,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.