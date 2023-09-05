ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,669 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $215,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COP traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.