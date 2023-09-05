Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $291,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after buying an additional 927,176 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.78. 47,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,838. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.