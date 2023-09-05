Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Ian P. Lawee Sells 2,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 206,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cohu

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cohu by 2,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after buying an additional 1,022,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 834,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after purchasing an additional 502,937 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $14,914,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $10,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.