Insider Buying: Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Insider Buys 3,058 Shares of Stock

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Blake bought 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £4,984.54 ($6,295.20).

LON HEFT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 163 ($2.06). 20,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,738. The company has a market cap of £346.81 million, a PE ratio of 958.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Henderson European Focus Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.60 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.82 ($2.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.37.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

