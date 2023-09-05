Antony C. Mattessich Purchases 6,500 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $24,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 210,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $315.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on OCUL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.