Mike Clasper Acquires 59,500 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Clasper purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £138,635 ($175,088.41).

Shares of SSPG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 233 ($2.94). 190,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.05. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.42) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 340 ($4.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.00).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

