Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 1,288 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,053 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,039,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 102,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,289. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.