AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729,249 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,884,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.