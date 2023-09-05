O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $665.45. The stock had a trading volume of 188,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.29. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.