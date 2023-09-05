Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $273,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.50. 2,969,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,714. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

