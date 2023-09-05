Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 1,770,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,476. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

