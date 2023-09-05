The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,551 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. 320,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

