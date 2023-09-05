Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s previous close.

TCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after buying an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.