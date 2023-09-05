Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IREN
Iris Energy Stock Down 5.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 56.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.