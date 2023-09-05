The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 98,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,955 shares of company stock worth $5,632,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after acquiring an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 238,051 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

