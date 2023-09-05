Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $83.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of ESTC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 410,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

