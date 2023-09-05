Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

BITF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $276.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.25. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 102.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

