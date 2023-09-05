TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WULF. Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,105. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 55,488 shares of company stock worth $102,480 over the last three months. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 1,519,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 712,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TeraWulf by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 937,414 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

