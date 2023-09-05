Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given “Neutral” Rating at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.23.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $12.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $370.24. 57,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $383.59.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Lennox International by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lennox International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

