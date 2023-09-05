Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,297,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,622,000 after buying an additional 412,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.51.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.49, a PEG ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $195.29.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.