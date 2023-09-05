Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.52. The stock had a trading volume of 84,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

