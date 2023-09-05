Oxen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,329.49 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $4.87 million and $15,329.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,648.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00244478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.25 or 0.00749587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00543516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00059337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00117991 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,572,991 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.