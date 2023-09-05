Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $199,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 158,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

