Badger DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.87 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00007988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $40.62 million and $2.87 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,828,373 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

