NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.32% of NICE worth $192,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,889,000 after purchasing an additional 162,164 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,868,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,552,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.21. 16,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,607. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

