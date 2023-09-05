G999 (G999) Price Up 53.3% This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $3,441.75 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003759 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

