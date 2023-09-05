FUNToken (FUN) Trading 2% Lower This Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $46.52 million and $1.29 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

