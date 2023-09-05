Stevens Capital Management LP Has $252,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $8.18 on Tuesday, reaching $497.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $518.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.99 and its 200-day moving average is $471.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

