MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -388.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.