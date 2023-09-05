Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,348.43

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $16.79 million and $14,348.43 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.58 or 0.06341928 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,464,926,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,292,600 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

