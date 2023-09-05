Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $212.40 million and approximately $52.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038404 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026387 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012822 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002525 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003759 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000121 BTC.
FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,498,626 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
