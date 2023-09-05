Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $212.40 million and approximately $52.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,498,626 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.