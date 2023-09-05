Komodo (KMD) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $29.37 million and $6.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00028055 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

