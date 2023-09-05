Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,625 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.57% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $244,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.64, for a total transaction of $162,741.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,808. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $395.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.56. 84,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.35. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -165.88 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.