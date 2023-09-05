Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

