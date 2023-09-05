CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $32.23 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.73. 396,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

