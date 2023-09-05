Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,529 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $154.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

