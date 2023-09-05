CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 26,344 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,344 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 639,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,794. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

