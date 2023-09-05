ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.49. 1,455,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,388. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

