CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,665 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 411,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,181. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,618 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.